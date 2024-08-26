Shanto lauds Shakib’s ‘unique’ way of turning things around

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto lauded the team effort in Rawalpindi following a 10-wicket win -- the very first Test win in Pakistan – and signified the effort the players put during preparations.

The birthday boy lauded special performances such as Mushfiqur Rahim's 191, Mehedi Hasan Miraz's four-wicket haul and a three-for from Shakib Al Hasan.

"Really special moment for us and we are really happy because of the way everyone showed their character in these hot conditions. The way we practised over the last 15 days, did all the right things off the field are why we got the results.

"Obviously it was a team effort. Mushfiq bhai's innings was outstanding and it helped our team go forward but overall if you see the match and our batting and bowling and fielding, it was a team effort," Shanto said when focus was drawn to Mushfiqur's knock, Mehedi Hasan Miraz's spells and the pacers' grit.

What Shakib attained, though, was true to his cricketing spirits, fit for a legend. Accused in a murder case back home, criticisms of his performances getting more vocal, Shakib overcame his personal situation and pulled out a special performance.

Bangladesh's team selection had put faith on their spinners and the spinners finally came into play on Day 5. Shakib bowled 16 overs on the trot between morning and tea sessions: his variations, mind games all being employed to pacify Pakistan's resistance. He brought his flight and trajectory into play to bag both Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique, arguably the backbone of the Pakistan batting.

A spin web in conjunction with Miraz saw the duo pick up seven wickets together, with Miraz bagging four for 21 and Shakib getting three for 44.

Shanto was asked about Shakib's mentality, which helps him turn things around. Shanto said it was what the team expected.

"When he [Shakib] takes the field to represent the country, from what I understand, he is very dedicated as a person. He does everything that's required to win. He pushes aside everything in his personal life to one side to think and focus on what he can do for the team, what he can do to help a junior cricketer and things like that," Shanto said.

"Doing these sorts of things in a unique way to be in a situation like that and still being able to bring out a performance like that and to give his inputs, especially in bowling, is outstanding. This is what we expect from him and hopefully in the next game we are expecting something even better," he added on Shakib.