Shanto, Jaker propel Tigers to 252-7 in second Afghanistan ODI

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored his ninth ODI fifty and debutant Jaker Ali Anik played a brisk cameo late in the innings to help propel the Tigers to 252-7 after opting to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Shanto chewed up 119 balls for his 76 but his runs were proved to be crucial as he held up one end while wickets feel at the other. The left-handed batter put together consecutive fifty-run stands with Soumya Sarker (35 off 49 balls) and Mehedi Hasan Miraz (22 off 33 balls) after opener Tanzid Tamim (22 off 177 balls) departed early in the fourth over.

The Tigers were cruising at 142-2 after 32 overs but lost six wickets in within the next seven overs, with the total until under 200, which put them under pressure.

But Jaker and Nasum Ahmed put together a 46-run stand, with the former seeing the innings through to propel the Tigers past 250. Jaker three sixes and a four for his unbeaten 27-ball 37 while Nasum put away two sixes and a solitary four in 24-ball 25-run knock.

Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote was the pick of the bowlers as he returned three wickets for 28 runs, while Rashid Khan and Allah Ghazanfar scalped two each.

Jaker debuts, Nasum comes in as Bangladesh bat first

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

The Tigers have made two changes in their playing eleven. Mushfiqur Rahim is out of the series with a fractured finger and in his place debutant Jaker Ali Anik will keep wickets. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has also been dropped in favour of left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

Afghanistan, who won the first ODI to lead the series 1-0, are going in with an unchanged eleven.

Bangladesh must win the match to keep the series alive, after having lost the first match by 92 runs.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashamtullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi