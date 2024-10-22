Shanto gone as Bangladesh three down

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's resistance ended on 23 after he got trapped lbw by Keshav Maharaj as Bangladesh lost their third wicket with 59 runs on the board in the final session on Day 2 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Shanto lost his balance trying to defend a flighted delivery from Maharaj and was struck on the back leg. His departure broke a 55-run stand which had somewhat steadied the innings after South Africa had reduced Bangladesh to 4-2 in the second session.

Mushfiqur Rahim has now joined Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who is batting on 32, as Bangladesh have reached 76-3 after 21 overs and are trailing South Africa by 126 runs.

Joy, Shanto putting up a fight

Tigers two down at Tea

Proteas all out for 308, Tigers trail by 202

Kyle Verreynne's heroic knock came to an end on 114 as South Africa got bundled out for 308, securing a massive lead of 202 runs over Bangladesh in the second session on Day 2 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Verreynne, who was unbeaten on 18 the previous day, formed a 119-run stand with Wiaan Mulder (54) for the seventh wicket and then a handy 66-run partnership with Dane Piedt (32) for the 10th wicket to extend South Africa's lead beyond 200.

The right-hander departed as the final batter, getting stumped off Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who picked two wickets.

Taijul Islam, who had taken five wickets the previous day, could not add to his overnight tally while pacer Hasan Mahmud finished with three wickets, two of them he took today.

South Africa had resumed the day on 140-6, leading by 34 runs, and have thwarted Bangladesh's hopes of keeping the lead to a minimum.

Bangladesh were bundled out for a mere 106 in their first innings after opting to bat first, They will now have to almost double that total against a tough opposition on a tricky pitch to take the match into the fourth innings.

Verreynne hits ton, Proteas in command

Hasan takes two in two but Proteas in command at Lunch

Hasan breaks through but Proteas in command

