Star Sports Report 
Sat Sep 28, 2024 06:28 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 06:36 PM

Shanto frustrated as rain washes out second day of Kanpur Test 

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said it was frustrating not to be able to play due to rain after Day 2 of the second Test against India in Kanpur was washed out.  

Bangladesh reached 107-3 on the previous day when only 35 overs were played before bad light and subsequent rain suspended proceedings. 

"It's very frustrating as a player. The match started after so many difficulties and was played for a while as well and then stopped. It is frustrating for players. There is nothing to do," Shanto told reporters on Saturday. 

Shanto was one of the three wickets that fell on Day 1. The left-handed batter, who registered one half-century in his previous 12 Test innings, scored 31 before he was trapped lbw by India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.  

"I think we lost an additional wicket.  We started well with the bat. Our position is still good. I wouldn't say it's too bad. We still have a lot of batters left. We can go towards a good position if we can have a couple of partnerships. At this point, I would say we are in the middle.    

"The wicket was good. The challenge here is that the play is being interrupted [due to rain]; it's an on-and-off thing. The batters have to bat with the concern that rain can become an obstacle at any time which is tough."

