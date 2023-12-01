Shanto departs in second over, Mushfiqur completes 27th Test fifty

Shanto hangs his head down in disappointment after getting out on December 1, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto could only add one more run to his overnight score as New Zealand's veteran pacer Tim Southee struck in his first over of Day 4 of the Sylhet Test today.

At the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Shanto was out for 105 off 198, caught-behind to a seemingly harmless delivery in trying to guide the ball in the fine-leg region, leading to Southee's first wicket of the innings.

The Tigers are 240 for four after 74 overs in their second innings, with debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu in the middle, leading by 233 runs.

Bangladesh are now banking on Mushfiqur Rahim to guide them into a big lead. Mushfiqur, meanwhile, has hit the 27th fifty of his Test career.