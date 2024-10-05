Shakib will be ‘missed’ but rest look to step up in his absence

Bangladesh are set to play the first T20I in Gwalior against hosts India and there is expectation of quality cricket from the fans. The Tigers are however without Shakib Al Hasan, who recently in a bombshell press conference in Kanpur revealed that he had already played his last T20I match during the last T20 World Cup.

Some new faces have come in and Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy stated at a press conference today ahead of the net sessions that the players are looking to overcome the challenges of going in without Shakib.

"There is always pressure in international cricket. If you take it to your head then you can't perform. We have to focus on following our process and how to perform and bring the results in our favour. Obviously, Shakib bhai isn't here and we will miss him but everyone has to leave someday. We are hoping to make up for his absence and overcome it well," Hridoy said in the press conference today.

Shakib is understood to be mulling over his options about the risks of returning to Bangladesh, having said during the press conference that he needed assurance of a safe exit from the country after playing the Test series against South Africa, which he announced would be his last. Without an assurance, he would not be able to confirm coming to Bangladesh to play the series.

Sports adviser Asif Mahmud's recent media conference from Dubai, where he said they would provide 'highest level of security for the players', has cleared the government's stance according to BCB sources.

There is not much time left before the South Africa series which starts on October 21 in Dhaka with the first Test.

The T20I squad however will have to think about how they want to function without their key all-rounder in the format.

Hridoy put in an affirmation regarding what the team's intent would be like in tomorrow's match.

"First of all, we have a very good opportunity to perform well here. Obviously, we want to win here, nothing else," he said.

The match tomorrow will also be the first-ever international fixture at the venue. Bangladesh do not have much inkling about how the surface will behave but Hridoy after getting in two net sessions, gave his views.

"We have practiced two days here. Here the wicket is slow and low. We got information from ground staff here and some domestic matches were played here. It will be a slow wicket but we will try to play according to our plan," he remained vague on the approach, but plenty will be answered as the match progresses tomorrow in Gwalior.