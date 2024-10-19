'For Bangladesh, Shakib is what Kallis was for South Africa'

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan is much like what legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis is to South Africa and the former's absence will definitely affect the balance of the team, claimed South Africa's batting coach Ashwell Prince.

Bangladesh are all set to play without their talismanic all-rounder Shakib in the Mirpur Test against South Africa scheduled from Monday, which was set to be Shakib's Test swansong.

During a virtual press conference recently, Prince, who was also a batting coach of the Tigers from July 2021 to February 2022, claimed that Bangladesh will now need two players to cover Shakib's role.

"Shakib is obviously an important player and an all-rounder much like Jacques Kallis used to be for us back in the day. If he is not available, it affects the balance of the team," the 47-year-old said.

"You look to go with a left-arm orthodox or you have to go with a batsman. You have to find another person who is like Shakib, who is an all-rounder who bats and bowls left arm-spin. They are fortunate as they do have a left-arm orthodox spinner, who will probably be in the lineup, in Taijul.

"So that's the point of view whether they got the base covered or they go with another batsman to replace Shakib," Prince said.

Shakib's issue isn't the only off-field thing the BCB is dealing with at the moment. The board has terminated the contract of former head coach head Chandika Hathurusingha on disciplinary grounds and appointed Phil Simmons as the new coach until ICC Champions Trophy, just a few days before the start of the Test series.

Prince said he was surprised to see the big Caribbean in the same flight in Dubai and insisted that such a thing isn't ideal for any party just before a series.

"I was surprised to bump into Phil Simmons in Dubai on the way. I wasn't sure where he was headed," Prince further said.

"It was nice to see him obviously but he incidentally was in the same flight as us to take over the head coach role. So it's ideal you have to appoint a coach so soon before a series. It's not the ideal circumstance for the previous coach to lose his position…," he concluded.