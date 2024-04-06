Shakib, Tamim face off in DPL today

Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal will face off today in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) when Shakib's Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club take on Tamim's Prime Bank Cricket Club at the at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

National team players such as Shakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das will join their respective DPL sides ahead of the ninth round, which begins today, following the Sri Lanka series.

Shakib's Sheikh Jamal are second in the standings with 12 points, one place above Tamim's Prime Bank courtesy of a better net run-rate.

Table-toppers Abahani Limited, who have won all of their eight matches so far, will be bolstered by the inclusion of the likes of Shanto and Liton ahead of taking on Legends of Rupganj today.

Yesterday, Shinepukur Cricket Club picked up their fifth win, beating Rupganj Tigers by 10 wickets at Mirpur. The highlight of the game was Shinepukur openers Tanzid Tamim and Jishan Alam's rampant partnership to finish a chase of 110 in just nine overs.

Batting first, Rupganj Tigers managed just 110 in 39.4 overs. Jishan remained unbeaten 58 off 28 balls with two fours and six sixes while Tanzid made a 26-ball 48 laced with six fours and three sixes as Shinepukur romped to victory.

At the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah, City Club notched their first win of the tournament, beating Brothers Union by 20 runs.

Sazzadul Hoque's 84-ball 70 and Moinul Islam's 53 saw City reach 251-9 as pacer Abu Jayed Rahi picked up four wickets for Brothers.

Right-arm pacer Irfan Hossain bagged a fifer as Brothers were restricted to 231-8 in reply.