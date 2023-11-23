Shakib still no. 1 all-rounder while Kohli closes in on top spot

Bangladesh might not have had a good outing in the recently concluded World Cup but the Tigers' skipper Shakib Al Hasan continues to hold the top all-rounder position in the ICC's latest rankings published on Wednesday.

Following the completion of the World Cup -- with Australia claiming their sixth title by beating hosts India in the final earlier this week -- there have not been much changes inside the top 10 of the ODI rankings for all-rounders as Bangladesh veteran Shakib maintains a healthy lead at the head of proceedings.

With 330 rating points, Shakib, who scored just 186 runs and scalped nine wickets in the seven World Cup matches, remains comfortably ahead of second-placed Mohammad Nabi (297 rating points) of Afghanistan.

Another Bangladesh all-rounder, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, gained in the all-rounder rankings as he rose two places to ninth while New Zealand's Mitchell Santner dropped two spots to seventh.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli made good ground and now remains very close to regaining the mantle as the No.1 ranked ODI player in the world after a brilliant World Cup campaign.

Kohli scored a tournament best 765 runs in 11 matches of the World Cup – also the highest-ever individual score in one edition of the tournament – and that helped the in-form right-hander jump one place to third on the latest rankings and within just 35 rating points of teammate Shubman Gill.

Gill (826 rating points) holds on to a narrow lead at the top of the batter rankings and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (824) remains second, but Kohli (791) and India skipper Rohit Sharma (up one spot to fourth with 769 rating points) are now within striking distance after some strong performances during the World Cup.

Kohli reached triple figures on three occasions at the World Cup to break the record of former teammate Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries, while Rohit smashed 597 runs as the India duo finished the tournament as the two leading run scorers.

With Gill managing a reasonable output of 354 runs during the event and Babar just 320 runs as Pakistan failed to reach the knockout stages of the tournament, it paved the way for Kohli and Rohit to make their run on the top ranking.

Kohli famously held the No.1 ranking for a total of 1258 consecutive days during a reign of almost four years between 2017 and 2021, with Babar spending the majority of time in the premier position in recent years until Gill claimed top billing during the World Cup.

The rise of the India duo means South Africa opener Quinton de Kock drops two spots to fifth on the ODI batter rankings, with New Zealand right-hander Daryl Mitchell rising five spots to sixth on the back of his 552 runs at the World Cup.

The biggest eye-catcher on the updated ODI batter rankings is Travis Head, with the Australia opener jumping a massive 28 places to 15th overall after his brilliant century and Player of the Match performance in the World Cup final.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj remains on top on the updated ODI bowler rankings, with a host of Australia players making some good ground after their successful World Cup campaign.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood rises four places to second overall, fellow quick Mitchell Starc jumps eight spots to 12th, while skipper Pat Cummins improves seven rungs to 27th.

India pair Mohammed Siraj (third) and Jasprit Bumrah (fourth) remain firmly nestled within the top 10 for ODI bowlers, while teammate Kuldeep Yadav drops one spot to equal sixth.