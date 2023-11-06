Shakib reaches fifty, keeps Bangladesh on track

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan showed signs of life with the bat as he brought up his first fifty of the ongoing World Cup to help Bangladesh chip away at Sri Lanka's 279-run target.

Like his partner at the crease, Shakib brought up his fifty with a boundary in the 25th over, taking 47 balls to reach the landmark which was his 56th ODI fifty. He put away seven fours and a six for his 48-ball 51 and put together an unbeaten 127-run stand for the third wicket with Najmul Hossain Shanto who was not out on an 81-ball 78.

This was Bangladesh's first 100-run partnership in the tournament.

Bangladesh were at 168 for the loss of two after 26 overs.

Shanto scores second fifty of World Cup

Najmul Hossain Shanto put an end to his horrid run of single digit scores as he notched up his second fifty of the World Cup against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday.

The left-handed batter got his fifty in 58 balls when he pulled Angelo Mathews for a boundary in the 21st over to put a halt to his run of six successive games where he was dismissed for single digit scores-- 0,7,8,0,9, and 4 respectively.

Shanto also put together a 92-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who scored an unbeaten run-a-ball 37, to take Bangladesh to 133 for two after 21 overs.

Madushanka yorker sends back Liton

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka bowled an in-swinging yorker to dismiss Bangladesh opener Liton Das in the seventh over of the innings after taking the wicket of his partner Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

Liton, who cramped up after hitting Kasun Rajitha for two sixes in the sixth over, had no answer to Madushanka's yorker in the following over as he took an eternity to get his bat down and even then it couldn't come through as it brushed against the ground and thumped against his front pad.

His dismissal after scoring a 23-ball 22 left Bangladesh at two down for 43 after seven overs.

Tanzid departs early

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim failed to deliver again at the top as he departed for a five-ball nine having put away two boundaries against Sri Lanka in their ICC World Cup encounter in Delhi on Monday.

The opener, who managed a solitary fifty in eight innings in the tournament so far, hit two fours off left-arm bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the very first over the innings. He wanted to be the aggressor against Madushanka but fell when he went after a very wide delivery that shaped away. Adequate contact wasn't made as he got the toe-end of the bat to the ball only to scoop it to cover, giving Madushanka his 19th wicket of the tournament.

Bangladesh were at 23 for the loss of one after the third over.

Asalanka ton helps Sri Lanka post 279

Sri Lanka batter Charith Asalanka's second ODI ton helped his side to 279 in their ICC World Cup encounter against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Asalanka reached the landmark in 101 balls as he put away six fours and five sixes for his 105-ball 108 after the Lankans were put into bat first. The Lankans were bundled out for 279 after being reduced to six down for 213 for six in the 38th over.

The left-handed batter put together a 63-run stand with Sadeera Samawickrama, who scored a 42-ball 41, following a 61-run partnership between Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who put away eight boundaries for his 36-ball 41.

The innings saw a rare dismissal when Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews was timed out as he took over minutes to take strike following the the dismissal of Samarawickrama in the 25th over of the innings. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed to the on-field umpire and upon a lengthy discussion, the umpire upheld the appeal and Mathews had to walk off.

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who replaced Mustafizur Rahman, picked up three wickets but went for 80 runs, while Shakib Al Hasan and Shoriful picked up two wickets each.



Mehedi Hasan Miraz claimed the sixth Sri Lankan wicket to fall, dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva through a stumping as Sri Lanka were 213-6 after 38 overs in Delhi.

De Silva came down the track but the ball snuck between the bat and pad and went into the gloves of Mushfiqur Rahim. Mushfiqur almost made a mess of the chance as the ball popped out of his hands.

But he took the ball in the second grab and dislodged the bails before De Silva could get back.

Charith Asalanka is going great guns at the other end, batting on 71 off 82 balls.

Asalanka-De Silva complete 50-stand

Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva are recuperating the Sri Lanka innings after the shock dismissal of Angelo Mathews as the duo has added 51 runs off 52 balls by the end of the 33rd over with the Lankans on 186-5 in the World Cup encounter in Delhi.

After Mathews became the first ever batter in international cricket to be declared timed out, Sri Lanka were five down for 135 in 24.2 overs.

Since then, Asalanka, who completed his half-century off 56 balls, and De Silva have consolidated the innings while maintaining a decent run-rate.

Mathews timed out- a first in international cricket

Sri Lanka lost their fifth wicket in the most unusual way, as Angelo Mathews was declared timed out for not reaching the middle in time after the fall of the fourth wicket in Delhi.

This is the first time a batsman has been ruled timed out in international cricket.

Sri Lanka lost their fourth wicket when Shakib Al Hasan broke a 50-plus stand, this time dismissing a dangerous looking Sadeera Samarawickrama for 41 off 42 balls as Sri Lanka lose their fourth wicket for 135 in Delhi.

Mathews took too long to get ready to take strike due to an issue with his helmet and the Bangladesh fielders made the appeal to the on-field umpire that the batter was timed out.

As per the rule, the new batter has to be ready within two minutes of the dismissal to face the next ball.

The umpire upheld the appeal and sent Mathews back to the pavilion.

Sakib-Shakib strike as Sri Lanka lose three

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib struck in consecutive overs to remove Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka as Sri Lanka are three down for 72 runs in Delhi.

Shakib joined the attack in the 12th over and broke the 61-run second wicket partnership in his first over by removing his Sri Lankan counterpart Mendis for 19 off 30 balls. Mendis chipped the ball straight down the ground and Shoriful Islam came running in from long off to complete the catch.

In the next over, Nissanka, who made 41 off 36 balls, played on an delivery from Sakib to give the right-arm pacer his first success in the World Cup.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Assalanka are now at the middle as Sri Lanka are 72-3 after 13 overs.

Nissanka-Mendis repair the early damage

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have helped Sri Lanka recover from the early loss, as Sri Lanka have reached 52 for the loss of one wicket after the first powerplay in Delhi.

Nissanka has been the aggressor of the two, hitting eight fours to reach 39 off 32 balls. Mendis, who took 14 balls to get off the mark, is batting on seven off 23 balls.

Taskin Ahmed has tested the batters the most, conceding just 16 off five overs, but is yet to get a wicket.

World Cup debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib joined the attack in the seventh over and induced an outside edge off Nissanka which went through the vacant first slip region for a boundary. He has conceded 13 off his first two overs.

Wicket-taker Shoriful Islam has conceded 22 off his three overs.

Mushfiqur takes a stunner as Bangladesh strike early

Shoriful Islam struck in the first over of the innings as Mushfiqur Rahim took a brilliant diving catch to remove Kusal Perera for four in their World Cup match in Delhi today.

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera, caught out by Mushfiqur Rahim. Photo: Reuters

Kusal, earlier in the over, hot a boundary through the covers to get off the mark.

In the last ball of the over, Kusal threw his bat at an away swinging delivery and ended up edging the ball. Mushfiqur dove to his left to take a sharp catch.

Sri Lanka are 5-1 after one over after being asked to bat first.

Tigers bowl first as Tanzim Sakib makes WC debut

Bangladesh won the toss and will field first against Sri Lanka in their penultimate match in the ICC World Cup in Delhi today, where the only stake for both teams would be securing a spot in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, positioned ninth and seventh in the points-table, are out of contention for a spot in the semifinal. However, today's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium won't be a dead rubber for either teams who are in a battle to finish as one of the top eight teams in the group-stage to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

The Tigers have made one change as pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib is set to make his World Cup debut, replacing Mustafizur Rahman who is not a 100 percent fit.

Sri Lanka, who suffered a crushing 302-run defeat against India in their last match, have made a couple of changes, dropping Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha in favour of Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Perera.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka