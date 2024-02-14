Shakib ‘opts out’ of SL series

Aliss the new face in T20Is

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was rested from the upcoming multi-format series against Sri Lanka at home as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) yesterday announced squads for the white-ball series with a number of changes.

The squads were named for the three T20Is and the first two ODIs, with the squads for the third one-dayer and the two-match Test series to be announced later.

Talking to The Daily Star last night, BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Younus said, "Shakib had asked to be rested from Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh. He said wanted to focus on domestic cricket at the moment."

Shakib, who has been troubled by an eyesight issue lately, showed form with the bat as he blasted a 31-ball 69 for Rangpur Riders against Khulna Tigers in a BPL match in Chattogram last night -- in the process bringing up a 20-ball half-century, the fastest of the season.

Meanwhile, the selectors included in the T20 side experienced batter Mahmudullah Riyad, who had missed out on the ODI series against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury. The 38-year-old makes a comeback to the shortest format, having last featured in September 2022 against Sri Lanka.

Uncapped mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam got his maiden call-up to the T20I side after his promising performance in the ongoing BPL. The 27-year-old spinner picked up eight wickets in six games at an economy rate of 6.68 with best figures of four for 17 for Comilla Victorians.

Openers Naim Sheikh and Anamul Haque Bijoy also made a comeback to the T20I side followed prolific run of form in the ongoing BPL while left arm spinner Taijul Islam and pacer Taskin Ahmed, who missed out on the New series Zealand due to a shoulder injury, returned to both T20I and ODI squads.

A total of six changes were made in the T20I side, with Pacer Hasan Mahmud and all-rounder Afif Hossain dropped from both the T20I and ODI teams. Rony Talukdar, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam and Shamim Hossain were also left out while left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan missed out from the ODI squad.

The Sri Lanka series will begin with the T20Is, with the first two matches scheduled for March 4 and 6 in Sylhet. The last match will take place in Chattogram on March 9. The port city will host all three ODIs on March 13, 15, and 18.

The action will then return to Sylhet for the first Test, starting on March 22 before the teams travel back to Chattogram to cap off the tour with the second Test beginning on March 30.