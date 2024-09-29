Shakib must clarify political standpoint: Youth and Sports Adviser  

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud said today that star all-rounder and former member of parliament of the autocratic Awami League government Shakib Al Hasan must clarify his political standpoint to make amends with his compatriots.

Mahmud said the state will, naturally, ensure the security of its citizens and Shakib, being a cricketer, will be assigned as much security as any player receives.

"BCB addressed the issue and the state is bound to give security to each and every one of its citizens. We will obviously do this," Mahmud told reporters at the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Sunday.

When asked about the security demands that Shakib made to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in order to come back to the country to play in the South Africa series in mid-October, Mahmud hinted at the complexities of providing security to someone like Shakib against whom a large number of people are seemingly outraged.

"In this case, you have to remember that Shakib Al Hasan has two identities – the cricketer and the politician. He took part in the general elections from Awami League's panel. People have mixed reactions regarding both his identities. Now, we will give Shakib, the cricketer, enough security, as much as a player receives. This is our responsibility, we will give him that if he comes to the country.

"But if the general people have outrage towards him because of his political identity… For instance, I have five police constables and one gunman for my security and if 100 million people out of the 160 million are angry then can they, five or six people, protect me?

"Hence, if the people are angry with me, then I have to reduce that with my words. I think he has to make his position clear and talk about his political standpoint.

"Mashrafe Bin Mortaza already talked about his situation. So, if there are security risks from the people, then no one can give security to anyone. Even Sheikh Hasina could not be given that security and she had to flee. So, Shakib has to make his political stand clear."