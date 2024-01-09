Shakib likes Bangladesh’s chances in next T20 WC

Shakib Al Hasan fancies Bangladesh's chances of doing well in the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup in June as he feels the playing condition in the United Stated (US) and the West Indies will assist the Tigers.

"The tournament will take place in the US and the West Indies. The condition will suit our style of cricket. So, we have a good chance," Shakib told the reporters in Mirpur today.

Shakib also spoke about Bangladesh's improved record in the format in 2023, where they won 10 out of their 14 matches and hoped that the team would carry that momentum into the T20 World Cup.

"We have been playing really well in T20s in the last one year. The team is well balanced, it's also in good rhythm. Everyone's playing well. The team played well in New Zealand as well. Of course, we have a lot of expectations," said the allrounder.

Shakib, who had contested in the national elections which took place last Sunday, is now training to regain his fitness ahead of the forthcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The all-rounder has been roped in by the Rangpur Riders in this year's tournament, which will begin on January 19.