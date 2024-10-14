Cricket
Sports Reporter 
Mon Oct 14, 2024 08:49 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 09:01 PM

Cricket

Shakib Khan wants to 'create a big bang with cricket and cinema' 

Sports Reporter 
Mon Oct 14, 2024 08:49 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 09:01 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh movie star Shakib Khan said he wanted to make waves by bringing together the world of cinema and cricket. 

Khan, co-owner of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Dhaka Capitals, was the centre of attention during the players draft of the upcoming edition which took place at a city hotel on Monday. 

"A new chapter of my life has begun. I have always wondered how film and cricket can work together and go together. The thrill of the cinema, the romance and the excitement of the cricket field—these two superpowers come together to create a great explosion. An epic can be written.

"Since the announcement of our participation in the BPL, there has been a huge explosion in the Bangladeshi cricket audience and movie audience at home and abroad.

Dhaka brought in Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzid Hasan Tamim as their direct signings. Liton Das, the other national team regular in their squad, was picked from draft. Meanwhile, West Indies batter Johnson Charles and Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani were noteworthy foreign signings for the franchise.

Dhaka CapitalsBangladesh Premier LeagueBPLShakib Khan
