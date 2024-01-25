Shakib joins Rangpur camp in Sylhet

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan joined Rangpur Riders today, a day ahead of his side's clash against Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Sylhet.

The all-rounder landed at Sylhet Osmani International Airport this evening after returning from Singapore last night.

Shakib went to Singapore for eye check-up after playing Rangpur's tournament opener against Fortune Barishal in Mirpur.

The medical team of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) yesterday informed that they will look to manage his eye problem effectively with a conservative approach.

"Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye. This revelation comes after the player reported visual function concerns," BCB stated in a press release yesterday.

