Sun Aug 11, 2024 07:20 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 07:43 PM

Shakib included in Bangladesh squad for Pakistan Tests

Photo: STAR

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was included in the Tigers' 16-member squad for the upcoming Test tour of Pakistan despite Bangladesh Cricket Board sources claiming that the 37-year-old's fitness for red-ball cricket would be taken into consideration before selection.

Shakib played in Bangladesh's last red-ball assignment in May when the Tigers hosted Sri Lanka for a two-match series and has featured in T20 cricket since then, including stints in the Major League Cricket in the USA, the Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka, and a deep run in Canada's GT20.

Middle-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu was left out, while Mushfiqur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed returned to the side. 

The Tigers will leave for Lahore tomorrow and will train at the Gaddafi Stadium on August 14, 15, and 16 before the first Test begins on August 21. The second match will start on August 30.

SQUAD: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs PakistanBCBShakib Al Hasan
