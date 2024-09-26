Shakib available, but Hathurusingha’s concerns lie with batters

India players train ahead of their second Test against India at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan appears to be available to play the second and final Test in Kanpur, beginning tomorrow, despite widespread speculation regarding the condition of his fingers and whether he might play solely as a batter due to ongoing discomfort.

He was supposed to be under observation, but coach Chandika Hathurusingha said yesterday that Shakib is eligible for selection, and he has no reports suggesting otherwise.

Shakib batted in the nets for a limited time yesterday. He mostly struggled but Shakib knows his tasks and typically only works on what he needs before games. He will have another day before the match to sort himself out. Hathurusingha was not aware of Shakib's issue, even though he did not turn up with the ball at the nets.

"I have not heard anything on Shakib, regarding any complaints," he said, informing that Shakib was available for selection.

"About Shakib Al Hasan there is no doubt at the moment. I haven't heard from my physio or anyone, so he is eligible for selection," Hathurusingha said.

Overall, the head coach was happy with Shakib's batting in the first Test.

"I am upset about not his (Shakib's) performance, but our overall performance and how we could have done better. I am sure that he also thinks that he can perform better and we all know what he is capable of," said the coach.

"I think he batted really well in the second innings. He couldn't go on, not because of lack of pride but for the sheer quality of the opposition," the Lankan coach added.

That quality of the opposition has been a little daunting since Tigers themselves were in pretty good vein of form after a historic Test series sweep in Pakistan.

The approach of the batters have been under the magnifying glass. There was a team meeting in Chennai after the first Test to dissect mistakes the batters made.

"The concern is what we talk about whether we do that (convert their starts) in the middle and we normally talk about if you get a start make it big; and that's the biggest concern. Some of the guys are playing 30 to 40 balls, and in cricket the hardest thing is to get in."

It was also a case of the team management, especially the head coach, on what the batters learned from the conditions in the last match at Chennai.

The openers have gotten starts but not made it big. They had applied themselves and not only got in but settled fluently to put pressure on India. Yet, the India attack can produce deliveries that can win games of cricket. Jaspit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj or Ravichandran Ashwin do that on a regular basis. There is a lot of hard thinking to do.

Asked if he went into specifics, especially of top-order debacle, he said: "We spoke about it [specifics]. They spoke about what they learned from the condition and oppositions. We are a good side and you will see a better approach and understanding of what the opposition are trying to do."

There is the possibility of low bounce. Is Taijul Islam being readied? The Tigers have a day to consider all the aspects as Kanpur heats up under the boiling sun in what could be a gruelling contest for the Tigers.