Shakib available for all Tests in 2024: Chief selector

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu today confirmed that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be available for all eight remaining Tests for Bangladesh in 2024.

Although it was earlier reported by certain media houses that Shakib might not take part in Bangladesh's forthcoming two-Test series against Pakistan, those speculations proved to be false as the all-rounder was named in the 16-member squad for the tour, announced yesterday.

After the two Tests against Pakistan, the Tigers have red-ball assignments against India, South Africa and the West Indies this year.

Shakib's availability in Tests has been a constant talking point before every series for some time now. This time, the discussions were louder than before in light of the recent political developments in the country.

After Shiekh Hasina resigned as prime minister on August 5, the president dissolved the parliament, where Shakib was a member from the then ruling Awami League party.

Many members of parliament of the Awami League government have fled the country, adding to the doubts over Shakib's availability for the Pakistan Tests.

The chief selector, however, dispelled all doubts and said the 37-year-old has confirmed his availability for selection in red-ball cricket till the end of this year.

"We have eight Tests scheduled this year, which will conclude in the West Indies in December. He [Shakib] will be available for all of them," Lipu told the media in Mirpur today.

While Shakib had ensured his availability for all upcoming series prior to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the selectors spoke with him again to reconfirm after the recent events in the country.

"I spoke with Shakib probably at the end of July and there were discussions regarding his fitness. During the Zimbabwe series [in May], we [selectors] wanted to know his short-term plan as we have a lot of Test matches lined up till December, eight in total. He had assured us that he would be available. But in the current scenario, I had to ask him again.

"It was also important for us to know whether he will be available for the practice sessions before every series. That was a criterion for selection from our point of view," the chief selector said.

In the current circumstance, ensuring the security of Shakib and all other players and support staff is also an important issue for the board, feels Lipu.

"In practice sessions, there are security concerns regarding every player or official. Their security definitely has to be ensured in the current circumstances."

Lipu also said that Shakib's selection was based solely on his performances.

"Outside of sports, he was also a political figure. But he was selected because of his merit. We have considered his talent. In the future too, we will continue to value merit."

The Bangladesh team are set to depart for Pakistan this afternoon.