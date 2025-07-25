Shaheen, Rauf back in Pakistan's T20 squad after series loss against Bangladesh

Following the T20I series loss against Bangladesh, Pakistan have strengthened their bowling line-up by going back to the experience of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, featuring three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting on July 31.

Shaheen returns to the T20I squad for the first time since March, when he struggled during the tour of New Zealand -- claiming just two wickets in four matches at an average of 66.50 and an economy rate of 10.23. The 25-year-old was left out of both T20I series against Bangladesh that followed.

The T20I matches will be played at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on Wednesday, July 31; Friday, August 2; and Saturday, August 3. Salman Ali Agha will continue to captain the side in the shortest format.

Faheem Ashraf retains his place in the squad after an impressive showing against Bangladesh, while pacers Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, and Abbas Afridi have been left out.

For the ODI series, which begins on Thursday, August 8, Pakistan have named a full-strength squad. The matches will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 10, and 12. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side, with Babar Azam also returning to the 50-over format.

Uncapped batter Hasan Nawaz has been included in the 16-member ODI squad for the first time, offering a fresh option in an otherwise experienced lineup.

Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

West Indies v Pakistan schedule

First T20I - July 31, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

Second T20I - Aug 2, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

Third T20I - Aug 3, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

First ODI - Aug 8, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

Second ODI - Aug 10, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

Third ODI - Aug 12, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago