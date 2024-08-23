Shadman, Mominul lay solid platform in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (L) and Mominul Haque run between the wickets during the third day of first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Despite losing overnight batter and opener Zakir Hasan early on, Bangladesh will be content with how the opening session of the third day of the first Test against hosts Pakistan played out in Rawalpindi today.

The Tigers reached 134 for two at lunch, thanks to an undefeated 81-run stand between opener Shadman Islam (53 not out off 123 balls) and former captain Mominul Haque (45 not out off 66 balls).

Resuming play at 27 without loss after Pakistan declared their first innings on 448 for six, Zakir (12) was removed by pacer Naseem Shah, caught behind after a 58-ball stay.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Shadman, and the duo kept the cautious approach going. However, Shanto's knock ended at 16 from 42 balls when Khurram Shahzad bowled him with an in-swinger that clipped the off and middle stumps.

The visitors were 53 for two after 27 overs following Shanto's dismissal, but the scoring rate nearly doubled when Mominul and Shadman, who scored his third 50-plus score in 13 Tests, began to find their rhythm.