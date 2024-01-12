Santner misses first Pak T20I due to Covid-19

Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the first T20 between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday after he tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket said he would be monitored over the coming days and would travel by himself to his home in Hamilton, where the second international is on Sunday night.

The left-arm all-rounder was one of the best performers for New Zealand in their semi-final run at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He ended up with 16 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 4.84 in the subcontinent and carried his good form into the bilateral series against Bangladesh as well.

New Zealand's upcoming five-match T20I series against Pakistan continues their preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Kane Williamson-led side are up against the visitors, who will be led by Shaheen Afridi for the first time. Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I at Auckland today.