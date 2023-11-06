Sakib-Shakib strike as Sri Lanka lose three

Bangladesh bowl first against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka is clean bowled during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on November 6, 2023. Photo: AFP

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib struck in consecutive overs to remove Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka as Sri Lanka are three down for 72 runs in Delhi.

Shakib joined the attack in the 12th over and broke the 61-run second wicket partnership in his first over by removing his Sri Lankan counterpart Mendis for 19 off 30 balls. Mendis chipped the ball straight down the ground and Shoriful Islam came running in from long off to complete the catch.

In the next over, Nissanka, who made 41 off 36 balls, played on an delivery from Sakib to give the right-arm pacer his first success in the World Cup.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Assalanka are now at the middle as Sri Lanka are 72-3 after 13 overs.

Nissanka-Mendis repair the early damage

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have helped Sri Lanka recover from the early loss, as Sri Lanka have reached 52 for the loss of one wicket after the first powerplay in Delhi.

Nissanka has been the aggressor of the two, hitting eight fours to reach 39 off 32 balls. Mendis, who took 14 balls to get off the mark, is batting on seven off 23 balls.

Taskin Ahmed has tested the batters the most, conceding just 16 off five overs, but is yet to get a wicket.

World Cup debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib joined the attack in the seventh over and induced an outside edge off Nissanka which went through the vacant first slip region for a boundary. He has conceded 13 off his first two overs.

Wicket-taker Shoriful Islam has conceded 22 off his three overs.

Mushfiqur takes a stunner as Bangladesh strike early

Shoriful Islam struck in the first over of the innings as Mushfiqur Rahim took a brilliant diving catch to remove Kusal Perera for four in their World Cup match in Delhi today.

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera, caught out by Mushfiqur Rahim. Photo: Reuters

Kusal, earlier in the over, hot a boundary through the covers to get off the mark.

In the last ball of the over, Kusal threw his bat at an away swinging delivery and ended up edging the ball. Mushfiqur dove to his left to take a sharp catch.

Sri Lanka are 5-1 after one over after being asked to bat first.

Tigers bowl first as Tanzim Sakib makes WC debut

Bangladesh won the toss and will field first against Sri Lanka in their penultimate match in the ICC World Cup in Delhi today, where the only stake for both teams would be securing a spot in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, positioned ninth and seventh in the points-table, are out of contention for a spot in the semifinal. However, today's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium won't be a dead rubber for either teams who are in a battle to finish as one of the top eight teams in the group-stage to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

The Tigers have made one change as pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib is set to make his World Cup debut, replacing Mustafizur Rahman who is not a 100 percent fit.

Sri Lanka, who suffered a crushing 302-run defeat against India in their last match, have made a couple of changes, dropping Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha in favour of Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Perera.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka