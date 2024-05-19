SA rest key players for Windies T20I series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies. Middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen will lead the national team despite not being part of the Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup.

All three T20I matches will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, in Jamaica. The series opener will be played on May 23, with the final match on May 26. The upcoming series will serve as crucial preparation for both teams for the T20 World Cup 2024, starting on June 1.

CSA has opted to rest key batters Aiden Markram and David Miller for the series. This move aims to keep key players fresh for the upcoming ICC event. Rassie van der Dussen will lead the South African team during this Caribbean tour in Markram's absence.

Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, and Marco Jansen are still in India for IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada left the tournament early to recover from an injury. Tristan Stubbs is not included in the squad despite his team being eliminated from the IPL 2024.

Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, and Anrich Nortje have been named in the squad. T20 World Cup squad members such as Ottneil Baartman, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickleton, and Lungi Ngidi have also been selected to face the West Indies.

Head coach Rob Walter commented on Rassie van der Dussen's captaincy appointment. Van der Dussen will bring his wealth of experience and value to the relatively inexperienced team, particularly in T20 cricket.

"Rassie brings a wealth of experience. It is a relatively inexperienced group. He offers huge value given the T20 cricket he has been playing."

South Africa squad for West Indies T20Is: Rassie van der Dussen (c) Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi.