Rohit named India captain for 2024 T20 World Cup

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that Rohit Sharma will captain the side at the T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

Hardik Pandya, who was one of the prominent leaders of the Indian T20I side in Rohit's absence, is currently undergoing rehab for the ankle injury that saw him being sidelined for much of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit would lead the T20I side and expressed confidence about India's chances at the event.

"We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, but we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row," Jay Shah said while speaking at the Niranjan Shah Stadium event in Rajkot.

"I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at Barbados," he added.

Shah's statement came with Rohit, head coach Rahul Dravid and chairman of men's national selection panel Ajit Agarkar in attendance at the function.

Minutes later, Shah told a select group of journalists that Rohit continues to remain "India's captain in all the formats".

He added that the decision had been made in consultation with the selectors before Rohit and Virat Kohli returned for the T20I series against Australia in January.