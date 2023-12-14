Rishad stars in Bangladesh's 26-run win against NZ XI

Rishad Hossain impressed with an all-round show while a few top-order batters registered fifties as Bangladesh beat New Zealand XI by 26 runs in their lone practice match in Christchurch ahead of the three-match ODI series against the Black Caps.

At the Lincoln University ground, Bangladesh successfully defended a 335-run target, bundling out the home side for 308 in 49.2 overs.

Skipper Bharat Popli and Sandeep Patel scored the bulk of runs, hitting 92 and 89, respectively. Leg-spinner Rishad was the pick of the bowlers with a three-for, while Hasan Mahmum and Afif Hossain took two apiece.

Earlier, batting down at number seven, Rishad was the standout batter for the Tigers as well. His blistering 54-ball 87, featuring 11 boundaries and four maximums, was pivotal to the visitors amassing a formidable total after the fall of Liton Das (55 off 63), ending a 70-run stand between the Bangladesh captain and Rishad, had left them six down for 254 in 38.2 overs.

Despite little assistance from the tail -- who combined to score 14 of the 80 runs after Liton departed -- Rishad kept piling on the runs as Bangladesh posted 334 all out in 49.5 overs. Samrath Singh scalped a four-for, conceding 74 runs in 10 overs.

Bangladesh team management would also be pleased, given that the inconsistent top-order clicked. Fifties from opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim (46-ball 58) and Soumya Sarkar (55 off 63) at one-down-- leading to a 101-run second-wicket stand off 75 deliveries -- propelled the visitors to a dominant 170 for two in 22.2 overs.

Up next, Bangladesh will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the Black Caps. The tour will begin with the first ODI on December 17 in Dunedin.