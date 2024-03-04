Rishad breaks Mendis-Sadeera's 96-run stand

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain picked up the all-important wicket of Kusal Mendis who was set for a big score in the first T20I in Sylhet on Monday.

Mendis, who scored a 36-ball 59 laced with six fours and three sixes, went after a full-length delivery when he made room to hit it over long-off but the pace of Rishad's delivery didn't allow Mendis adequate connection as he was caught by Mahmudullah on the ropes leaving Sri Lanka three down for 136 after 15 overs.

Sri Lanka eye big total after Mendis fifty

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis hit a 27-ball fifty to set his side up for a considerable total in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.

Mendis hit five fours and three sixes for an unbeaten 30-ball 52 and put together an 86-run stand with Sadeera Samawickrama, who put away five fours and a six for an unbeaten 32-ball 40-run knock.

The visitors were at 123 for the loss of two after 13 overs.

Taskin dismisses Kamindu Mendis as Tigers take two inside Powerplay

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed dismissed Sri Lanka batter Kamindu Mendis after the left-hander smashed two sixes and a four for a 14-ball 19-run knock in Sylhet on Monday.

Mendis' dismissal left the visitors two down for 45 after the Powerplay.

Shoriful gets first breakthrough for Tigers

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam got the first breakthrough for his side when he nicked off Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando in the first over of the innings in Sylhet on Monday.

Shoriful stuck to his fuller length outside off-stump after getting hit for a four on the first delivery and reaped the rewards when Fernando thrashed at it only to concede an outside edge to the keeper.

The visitors were at four for the loss of one after the opening over of the match.

Jaker in as Bangladesh bowl first in T20I opener

Jaker Ali Anik was named in the eleven as Bangladesh opted to bowl first in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday.

Jaker represented Bangladesh in three T20I before when he played in the 2023 Asian Games in Haungzhou.

The series will be the first assignment for Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh's permanent all-format captain.

Charith Asalanka will lead the Lankans in absence of Wanindu Hasaranga who was handed a two-match ban.

Bangladesh went in with five specialist bowlers, three pacers and two spinners, along with six batters.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain got a place in the eleven and will join Sheikh Mahedi Hasan in the spin department, while Shoriful Islam will lead the pace attack with Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Shanto is one of three openers included in the lineup, with Soumya Sarker and Liton Das being the other two.

The Lankans, on the other hand, have two pacers and as many spinners making up the eleven and will bank on all-rounders Angelo Matthews and Dasun Shanaka to play the role of the fifth bowler.

Jaker Ali Anik. Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana