'Rediscovering' Tigresses scale new height

Bangladesh women's improving white-ball performances scaled a new height yesterday as they produced a dominating 119-run win against hosts South Africa, a first-ever ODI win for the Tigresses in South Africa. The idea of rediscovering themselves saw the Tigresses open the portal to a new frontier.

Having drawn the T20I series 1-1 following a maiden triumph in the shortest format against the Proteas Women in the first game, the Tigresses showed the calibre and understanding needed to create such a momentous occasion at Buffalo Park on Sunday.

It was an all-round effort from Nigar Sultana and her troops. While fielding improvement maintained an upward trajectory since the last few series, the biggest takeaway was the way the batting unit coped with pressure in mapping the road to victory with their highest ODI total of 250 for three.

"There is still a crisis in batting. It is important for the top three or four to do well since there is not much batting depth lower down the order. The thing that is happening now is that the top-order batters are playing confidently. They are not in any confusion regarding themselves and are playing with very clear heads. The [improvement in the] mental side of the game was a big positive," the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) former women's wing development manager Nazmul Abedeen Fahim analysed the Tigresses' latest victory.

The cues of a change in the mental aspect came from the batters' approach in regard to the game situation. It began with the application of the two openers -- Shamima Sultana and Fargana Hoque -- in seeing out the new ball. The duo starred in a 66-run stand before the partnership was broken in the 15th over. However, it gave the incoming batters a platform they could seize.

Number three Murshida Khatun certainly capitalised and it facilitated partnerships throughout the whole innings as the opening stand was followed by partnerships of 44, 80, and 60 for the third, fourth, and fifth wickets respectively.

"You need big partnerships. It was not just about going out there, playing excitedly, and returning to the dugout in a hurry. Being able to control themselves, keeping emotions in check, and seeing everything wholly were very good signs. They are showing discipline more and more.

"Murshida was able to understand her own batting is something which shows she has more confidence. It was seen in the T20I series as well. She knows what she is doing in building the innings. When she has to contain herself and when to play aggressively were done with very good awareness," Fahim added.

Drawn home ODI series against India and the series win against Pakistan have shown that new blood coming through has energised the team.

"They are rediscovering themselves and their faith in themselves. When they play like that [like they did against South Africa], they will get more belief. The confidence factor goes to a new level. In a fifty-over game, you have to know what to do when some wickets fall. They will get used to doing this when they maintain these processes," said the veteran coach, who also praised the 'intelligent and tactically smart' skipper Joty's input in propelling the Tigresses into a new avenue.