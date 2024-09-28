Rain washes out second day of Kanpur Test

The second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and India has been called off without a single ball being bowled due to rain and a wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur today.

Rain had allowed only 35 overs of action on the first day where Bangladesh reached 107-3 in their first innings after being sent to bat first.

It rained heavily yesterday evening, and there was drizzle around since the morning, forcing the umpires to take an early lunch.

There was hope of seeing some action after the rain subsided for a while and super soppers were trying to sponge the water from the covers. But with no sunshine and the rain returning soon after, those hopes got dashed and the umpires called off the day's play at around 2:00 PM local time.

Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim, who remain unbeaten on 40 and six respectively, will likely get the chance to resume their innings on Day 3, as the forecast suggests better weather in Kanpur on Sunday.

Rain delays start of second day's play in Kanpur

