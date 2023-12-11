Cricket
Rain washes out first T20I between South Africa and India

Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The first Twenty20 International between hosts South Africa and India has been washed out by rain in Durban, with no play possible on Sunday in the first game of the three-match series.

The match was scheduled to start at 1400 GMT but the toss was delayed indefinitely and the umpires eventually decided there was no prospect of play in the sodden coastal city.

The match was to be the first on India's all-format tour to South Africa, with further T20 matches to come in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Tuesday and Johannesburg on Thursday.

They will then switch format for three One Day Internationals between Dec. 17-21, while the first test will start on Dec. 26 in Pretoria, with the second on Jan. 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

