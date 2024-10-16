Rain washes out day one of India-NZ Test

Rain washed out the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The southern Indian city has been lashed by rain for the past 48 hours and more wet weather is forecast in the coming days.

New Zealand's one-off Test against Afghanistan near New Delhi was abandoned last month without a ball being bowled after five days of rain.

After persistent rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday umpires called off the day at 2:30 pm (0900 GMT).

The toss is now set for 8:45 am on Thursday, if it dries up.

Preparations for the first match of the three-Test series were also hit by the weather with training for both teams cancelled on Tuesday.

The second Test begins in Pune on October 24 and the third is in Mumbai on November 1.