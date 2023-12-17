Rain stops play after match reduced to 40 overs each

The first of the three-match ODI series was interrupted for a second time after the first delay forced the match to be curtailed to 40 over per side in Dunedin on Sunday.

New Zealand were at 108 for the loss of two after 19.2 overs when rain stopped proceedings for a second time. The first stoppage came right after the toss as the start of play was delayed for about two hours.

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham had reached his fifty as he remained unbeaten on 51 off 58 balls having put away six fours. He had opener Will Young not out on a steady 54-ball 41 at the other end.

Earlier both Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls were dismissed by Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the opening over of the innings, reducing the hosts to two down for five runs after which an unbeaten 103-run stand between Young and Latham was put together.

Bangladesh to field first in ODI opener against New Zealand

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field first in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Dunedin on Sunday.

The visitors went with three frontline pacers, namely Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman, and will also have the option of using Soumya Sarker as the fourth seamer.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz is the lone specialist spinner but the Tigers can use the part-time off-spin of Afif Hossain if needed.

Anamul Haque Bijoy returned to the side alongside Soumya and Afif.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarker, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and Will O'Rourke.