Rain stops play after Maharaj ends 138-run partnership

A match official walks in with a brolly as players leave the field due to rain. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Rain stopped play in Mirpur after Bangladesh took 65-run lead in their second innings, reaching 267 for seven an hour after Lunch on Day 3.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz was batting on 77 while Nayeem Hasan was on 12.

Keshav Maharaj earlier trapped Jaker Ali in front to break a 138-run seventh-wicket partnership that had helped Bangladesh avoid innings-defeat in the Mirpur Test against South Africa.

Jaker (58) was getting more and more confident and aggressive when Keshav Maharaj pinned him back with an armer, the replays suggesting the ball would hit the leg stump.

However, the skies soon darkened over Mirpur and rain started, the impact of a low over the bay turning into a deep depression.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali resurrected the Bangladesh innings. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

.......

Mehedi Hasan Miraz (55 not out) and Jaker Ali (30 not out) stitched together an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 89 runs as Bangladesh moved to within one run of avoiding innings-defeat in the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur on Tuesday morning.

At Lunch, Bangladesh were 201 for six, with the two batters mixing caution with aggression. Miraz was aggressive right from the start and then Jaker followed suit, but both showed reasonable amount of temperament on a wicket which offered variable bounce.

This was in stark contrast to the start of the day when Bangladesh lost three wickets quickly and were facing the prospect of an innings-defeat.

......

Kagiso Rabada got rid of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy -- the two overnight batter -- in his second over of the morning, fifth of the team -- as Bangladesh faced innings defeat in the Mirpur Test.

Both Mahmudul (40) and Mushfiur (33) added two runs each before falling to Rabada, the fastest bowler to get to 300 Test wickets.

Mahmudul perished while trying to play a drive away from his body, only managing to edge it to slips. Mushfiqur, on the other hand, left a big gap behind his bat and pads, losing his castle in the process to an incoming delivery.

Liton Das going back to the pavilion. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Having started the day at 101 for three, Bangladesh were suddenly five down for106, still trailing by 95 runs.

Liton Das was next to fall, caught at slips off Keshav Maharaj for seven.