Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:40 PM

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20I
Rain interrupts proceedings, match likely to be called off

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh managed 164 for the loss of four, thanks to skipper Litton Das's 46-ball 73 and a brisk knocks from Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan Sohan before rain interrupted proceedings for the second time in the final T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday. 

Jaker scored an unbeaten 13-ball 20, while Sohan raced off to 22 off 11 balls after Litton's fluent start as the Tigers eyed a challenging total. 

Litton gives Tigers a flying start 

 

Skipper Litton Das smashed five fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 22-ball 45-run knock to propel Bangladesh to 67-1 at the end of the Powerplay in the final T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday. 

The Tigers lost opener Saif Hassan (12 off eight) in the fourth over after his opening partner Litton was fluent right from the start. 

 

 

Bangladesh get to bat first in third Netherlands T20I

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to field first as Bangladesh made five changes to their starting eleven in the third and final T20I in Sylhet today. 

The home side are 2-0 up following convincing wins in the series, which forms part of the Tigers' preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup T20I -- scheduled to begin on September 9.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Litton Das (capt & wk), 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Towhid Hridoy, 4 Nurul Hasan Sohan, 5 Jaker Ali, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mohammad Saifuddin, 8 Shoriful Islam, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Tanzim Hasan Sakib

bangladesh cricketNetherlands tour of Bangladesh
