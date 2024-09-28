Rain delays start of second day's play in Kanpur

The start of the second day's play of the second and final Test between hosts India and Bangladesh has been delayed due to rain at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur today.

Bangladesh reached 107 for 3 on the opening day in which only 35 overs were played due to rain interruptions before the day ended abruptly when players had to leave the field due to bad light. For Bangladesh, who were asked to bat first, Mominul Haque remains unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim is not out on 6.

Things are not looking good, as our reporter from Kanpur informs us that it rained heavily in the evening yesterday, with drizzle since early in the morning today. More rain is forecast throughout the day.

According to our reporter, the Bangladesh team are about to leave the ground while the Indian team has already returned to the hotel.