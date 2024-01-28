Cricket
Rabeya fifty helps Bangladesh U19s to one-run win over SL 

Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh women's U-19 batter Rabeya scored a 40-ball 50 to help set up a one-run win against Sri Lanka in the U-19 Tri-Nation T20 series fixture at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.  

Rabeya's knock helped Bangladesh post 114 for six before the young tigresses restricted the visitors to 113 for five. 

Bangladesh's Jannatul Maoua successfully defended eight runs in the final over as Bangladesh made it three wins on the trot. 

