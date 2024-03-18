Cricket
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Mar 18, 2024 07:30 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 08:13 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

President, PM greet Tigers for ODI series win against Sri Lanka

BSS, Dhaka
Mon Mar 18, 2024 07:30 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 08:13 PM
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the Bangladesh national cricket team for winning a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In separate messages, the president and PM greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating Sri Lanka.

They hoped the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in the days to come.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মসজিদের মাইকে ঘোষণার পর গণপিটুনিতে অংশ নেয় কয়েকশ গ্রামবাসী

রোববার রাতে কয়েকজনকে বিলে ঘোরাফেরা করতে দেখে আশেপাশের একাধিক গ্রামের মসজিদের মাইকে ডাকাত পড়ার ঘোষণা দেওয়া হয়। পরে গ্রামবাসী ধারালো অস্ত্র ও লাঠিসোটা নিয়ে ধাওয়া দিয়ে কয়েকজনকে পিটুনি দেয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

তথ্য চেয়ে সাংবাদিক যাতে হয়রানির শিকার না হয় নিশ্চিত করা হবে: তথ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification