President, PM greet Tigers for ODI series win against Sri Lanka

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the Bangladesh national cricket team for winning a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

In separate messages, the president and PM greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating Sri Lanka.

They hoped the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in the days to come.