President greets Tigers for winning ODI series against Sri Lanka

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today extended heartiest congratulations to Bangladesh national cricket team for winning the three-match ODI series against visiting Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover President greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating Sri Lanka.

The Head of the State also expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in the days to come.