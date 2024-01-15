Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon Jan 15, 2024 09:22 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 09:29 PM

Cricket

In pictures: Durdanto Dhaka sweat it out in chilly Mirpur

Star Sports Desk
Mon Jan 15, 2024 09:22 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Durdanto Dhaka players gear up for the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League in a training session headed by Khaled Mahmud Sujon at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. Several of Dhaka's local recruits were seen at the session during which one of their foreign players, Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Chaturanga de Silva, arrived to greet his teammates. The BPL starts on January 19, with Dhaka taking on defending champions Comilla Victorians. 

 

push notification