In pictures: Durdanto Dhaka sweat it out in chilly Mirpur

Durdanto Dhaka players gear up for the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League in a training session headed by Khaled Mahmud Sujon at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. Several of Dhaka's local recruits were seen at the session during which one of their foreign players, Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Chaturanga de Silva, arrived to greet his teammates. The BPL starts on January 19, with Dhaka taking on defending champions Comilla Victorians.