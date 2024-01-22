In Pictures: Chattogram Challengers-Durdanto Dhaka match

Najibullah Zadran's late 19-ball 32 cameo guided Chattogram Challengers to a comfortable six-wicket win against Durdanto Dhaka in today's first Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Amid biting cold weather, another low-scoring match took place where controversy surrounding concussion substitution hogged the spotlight. The Daily Star photographer Firoz Ahmed also did not miss the chance of taking the picture of a new Tigers fan in the stand.