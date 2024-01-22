Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 07:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 07:27 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

In Pictures: Chattogram Challengers-Durdanto Dhaka match

Star Sports Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 07:10 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 07:27 PM
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Najibullah Zadran's late 19-ball 32 cameo guided Chattogram Challengers to a comfortable six-wicket win against Durdanto Dhaka in today's first Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Amid biting cold weather, another low-scoring match took place where controversy surrounding concussion substitution hogged the spotlight. The Daily Star photographer Firoz Ahmed also did not miss the chance of taking the picture of a new Tigers fan in the stand. 

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
BPLChattogram Challengers-Durdanto Dhakacricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Wickets that allow strokeplay in demand this BPL

1w ago
BPL 2024 captains photoshoot

Sohan, Bijoy at one side, Mashrafee & Tamim at the other

4d ago

Comilla unwilling to stay in next BPL without revenue sharing

5d ago
Najibullah Zadran

Zadran cameo powers Chattogram to win in biting cold

2h ago

'Did not talk' to Shakib, says Tamim

2d ago
|শিক্ষা

৩১ জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত সরকারি প্রাথমিক স্কুল খুলবে সকাল ১০টায়

সরকারি প্রাথমিক স্কুলের সময়সূচিতে সাময়িক পরিবর্তন এনেছে সরকার। তীব্র শীতের কারণে আগামী ৩১ জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত সরকারি প্রাথমিক স্কুল সকাল ৯টার পরিবর্তে খুলবে ১০টায়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশে কোনো কূটনৈতিক সংকটের সম্ভাবনা নেই: আইনমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification