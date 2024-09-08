Pant named in India squad for first Test against Bangladesh

India have named the squad for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 19 with Rishabh Pant back in the Test squad since his horrific accident in 2022.

After the accident, Pant returned during the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading the Delhi Capitals. The team finished sixth, narrowly missing the playoffs with seven wins and seven losses. Pant was the top run-scorer for his team, accumulating 446 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate over 155, including three half-centuries. He went on to win the T20 World Cup with India in USA this year.

Rohit Sharma will lead the squad with major stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah also named for the Chennai Test squad. Uncapped left-arm quick Yash Dayal is another addition to the squad.

Aside from Pant, incumbent wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel retains his place in the squad as does KL Rahul, who has also donned the gloves before.

India squad for first Test :Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.