Pandya returns to Mumbai, Green to Bangalore in IPL trade

Hardik Pandya has been traded to his former franchise Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans with Cameron Green moving from Mumbai to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL said on Monday.

Five-time winners Mumbai got all-rounder Pandya back on his existing player fee of $1.8 million as teams prepare their wish lists and organise their purses for the IPL auction on December 19 in Dubai.

Pandya first joined Mumbai, which is owned by Nita Ambani -- wife of India's richest man, the Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani -- as an uncapped player in 2015 for $11,000.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family!," Nita Ambani said in a statement.

"From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a Team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians."

An attacking batsman and fast bowler, Pandya led Gujarat to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and remained captain in their runners-up finish this year.

He led from the front with 833 runs in 30 innings and a strike rate of 133.49. Pandya took 11 wickets.

India opener Shubman Gill has been named captain of Gujarat ahead of the 2024 season.

"Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game," said Vikram Solanki, Gujarat's director of cricket.

"We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket."

Mumbai let go of Australian all-rounder Green, who was the second most expensive buy in the auction for the 2023 season at $2.11 million.

Green had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries. He took six wickets with his pace bowling.

Green, 24, joins Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis at Bangalore, who are still hunting a maiden IPL title.