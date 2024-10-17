Pakistan tottering at 43-3 in England Test after Bashir takes three

England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam. Photo: AFP

England's Shoaib Bashir took three wickets to restrict Pakistan to 43-3 at lunch in the second Test in Multan on Thursday after the visitors were all out for 291.

Pakistan led by 118 runs at the interval on day three after scoring 366 in their first innings.

Sajid Khan took 7-111, his second five-wicket haul, to dismiss England on a Multan stadium pitch -- also used in the first Test -- that started to offer sharp turn to the spinners.

Off-spinner then Bashir removed Abdullah Shafique (four), Shan Masood (11) and Saim Ayub (22) and had figures of 3-27.

Abdullah edged a turning Bashir delivery to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith with England successfully overturning a not-out decision on review.

Captain Masood then edged to slip off the same bowler.

In the last over before lunch, Bashir had opener Ayub caught in the slip, leaving first-innings centurion Kamran Ghulam unbeaten on five at the crease.

The morning session belonged to off-spinner Sajid.

The 31-year-old took three of the four wickets to fall after England had resumed at 239-6.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the only other Pakistan wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3-101.

England added nine runs to their overnight score before Sajid struck in the fourth over of the morning, Brydon Carse caught at long-on for four.

In his next over, Sajid bowled Matthew Potts, who made six, off a sharply turning delivery.

Noman took his 50th Test wicket when he removed Smith, caught at mid-off by Ayub for 21.

Last pair Bashir and Jack Leach hung around to add 29 before Sajid had Bashir caught at short mid-wicket for nine to end the innings.

Leach was 25 not out having hit three fours.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 following their innings and 47 run victory in the first Test.