Pakistan Shaheens’ batters punish Bangladesh ‘A’

Pakistan Shaheens' batters made merry against Bangladesh 'A' bowlers on the second day of the opening four-day match as they were 367-4 at stumps at the Islamabad Club Ground on Wednesday.

Umar Amin struck a valiant 177 off 211 balls while skipper Saud Shakeel made 76 off 132 balls as the hosts a first-innings lead of 245 runs after bowling Bangladesh 'A' out for just 122 runs on the opening day.

Saad Khan and Kamran Ghulam remained not out on 31 and 20 runs respectively for the hosts, who resumed the day at two for none.

The Bangladeshi side made a bright start as pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib dismissed opener Saim Ayub for 11 before Mohammad Huraira and Umar shared a 96-run stand for the second wicket.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan then broke the partnership by sending Huraira (39) back but Umar continued to frustrate the Bangladeshi bowlers by adding a 195-run partnership with Saud for the third wicket.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad (2-49) removed both batters in quick succession but an unbeaten partnership of 45 runs by Saad and Kamran took their lead close to the 250-run mark.