Openers back in the hut as Tigers struggle to get going

Bangladesh openers Parvez Emon and Tanzid Tamim were back in the hut within the first two overs as the Tigers struggled to get going in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday.

Emon, who was dismissed for a duck, had no answer to a regulation in-swinger bowled by Nuwan Thushara in the very first over. The left-hander went for a drive and left a big gap between bat and pad through which the ball found its way through to the stumps.

Tanzid (five runs off eight balls) followed suit in the next over when he nicked one to a wide slip stationed at the edge of the circle while playing a half-hearted drive off a gentle Binura Fernando out-swinger.

Tigers asked to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das lost another toss as the Tigers were asked to bat first in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday.

The Tigers left out Mohammad Naim, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Sakib adn replaced them with Jaker Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam. The hosts remained unchanged.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Litton Das (capt, wk), 4 Jaker Ali, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehiday Hasan Miraz, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Mustafizur Rahman 11 Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Jeffrey Vandersay, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Binura Fernando 11 Nuwan Thushara