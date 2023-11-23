Only two people?: SKY stunned by low turnout in press briefing

Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain for the upcoming five-match series against Australia, was left stunned after only two journalists turned up for Wednesday's pre-series press conference ahead of the series opener in Visakhapatnam today.

India and Australia, finalists of the recently concluded ODI World Cup, are back in action just three days after the Aussies clinched their sixth title in Ahmedabad.

And, as it seems, fatigue has kicked in not just in players but also the reporters who covered the six-week-long mega event, resulting in a surprisingly low turnout in Yadav's pre-series press conference.

"Only two people?", said Yadav, who is set to lead the side in the five-match T20I series against Australia. He smiled and laughed in his usual way before wrapping up a rather short four-minute press meet.

Usually, the BCCI media manager has to pick from a host of media personnel for questions but that surely was not the case on Wednesday.

Also, the pre-series media briefing with Australia captain Matthew Wade appears to have not taken place. However, there is no clarity whether it was due to low media turnout.

India have named an almost completely different squad for the series, which will be played on five different venues, concluding in Bengaluru on December 3.

Yadav is set to captain the India side for the first time, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, and is one of only three players – Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna the two other players – retained from India's World Cup squad.

Earlier, Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey said it was a bit of an 'odd scheduling' that a series was arranged in such quick time following the World Cup.

"We've all split off our own different ways, there's T20s coming up, some guys are on aeroplanes at the moment getting home as well," Carey told reporters on arrival home in Adelaide.

He added: "It's probably pretty odd scheduling now that you look at it, to win a World Cup and a few days later you're playing again."

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was much less diplomatic than Carey about the prospect of India and Australia meeting again so soon, labelling the series "complete greed and overkill".

