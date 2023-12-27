One eye on WC as Tigers begin NZ T20s

Following their maiden ODI win over New Zealand in New Zealand, Bangladesh will now look to achieve the same or even more when they take on the hosts in the first of the three-match T20I series at McLean Park in Napier today.

Even though the Tigers conceded the preceding three-match ODI series 2-1, a thumping nine-wicket win in the final ODI saw the Tigers end an 18-ODI losing streak in New Zealand. Hence, it is no surprise that a positive ambiance prevails in the Bangladesh camp as they prepare for the T20I series.

"Certainly, it [the win in the final ODI] will help mentally as when you have a good win, it always feels good. You would want to repeat it, regardless of the format," Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha mentioned yesterday that the Tigers would be looking to get their first win in the format against New Zealand in their backyard today.

Bangladesh have had a very successful year so far in T20s -- winning seven of the eight T20Is played this year, barring the three matches played by a second-string side in the Asian Games.

The Tigers would be desperate to mark their toughest test yet in the format this year with some positive performances, especially since the three-match series will also be looked at as the beginning of preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in June next year.

"We have eleven matches from now till the [2024 T20] World Cup and that's what we got in terms of matches. Whether the practice is ideal or not that's all we got and we have to get our plans and roles right within this period," Hathurusingha added.

The new-look Bangladesh team, missing a few seniors, will also need to get into a settled rhythm in T20Is -- a format that has always proved challenging for the Tigers.

According to Hathurusingha, the team management now wants to test players by assigning specific roles as part of preparations for the upcoming flagship T20 event.

"We have not won a T20 here and it was the same for the ODI format. But we managed to win our last game. In terms of plans, the conditions [in New Zealand] dictate proceedings as we need to plan by keeping that in mind. At the same time, we also want to keep one eye on the T20 World Cup as we make our plans. We are trying to get our combinations right and give the players the kind of roles that they will play during the World Cup," Hathurusingha said.

The 55-year-old coach also stated that the majority of the players from the current squad are expected to feature in the upcoming World Cup. However, he also mentioned that the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) next year will also serve as a platform for players to break into the national side.

"The selectors will always have an eye on the performances in the BPL and any in-form player or an outstanding performance from someone will give them the edge to get selected. But at the same time, we know the style of play we want to follow which is according to our strengths. We cannot play the way other teams play and try to mimic them," added Hathurusingha.

The Sri Lankan also praised the leadership quality of Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has shone in the role since taking on their reins in absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

"I see a lot of positives in his leadership and the tactical captaincy. I am very happy with the way he [Shanto] is conducting himself and getting the best out of the players while making clear communications as well. The last game was really world-class -- given the way he handled the bowling resources in such a situation and condition."