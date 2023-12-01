No Shakib or Liton in IPL draft

Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das -- the two Bangladeshi players who were in the rosters of Kolkata Knight Riders in the last Indian Premier League, did not get into the draft for the upcoming IPL season.

However, six other Bangladeshi players -- Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Mehedi Hasan Miraz got their names in the draft list, which was released on Friday by the IPL Governing Council.  

Mustafizur, who was released by Delhi Capitals recently ahead of the auction, has been included in the draft at a base price of 2 crore rupees while the five other Bangladeshis were put on a much lower price category.. 

A total of 1166 players have been put on the draft list, with the auction scheduled to be held in Dubai on November 19. 

After remaining unpicked in 2022, Shakib was roped in for a second time by KKR for the following season. However, the all-rounder pulled out of the tournament without playing any matches due to personal reasons.

Wicketkeeper-batter Liton, on the other hand, made his IPL debut when he got to feature for the KKR in a solitary match in which he scored four runs and missed out on a stumping.

Mustafizur, meanwhile, took one wicket in two matches for Delhi Capitals last season at an economy rate of 11.29.

