No Shakib as BCB announces squads for SL series

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was left out of the T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming Sri Lanka series at home starting on March 4.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squads for the white-ball formats against the Lankans on Tuesday.

The series will begin with the T20Is, with the first two matches on March 4 and 6 scheduled to be played in Sylhet. The last match will take place in Chattogram on March 9. The port city will host all three ODIs on March 13, 15, and 18. The action will then return to Sylhet for the first Test starting on March 22 before the teams travel back to Chattogram to cap off the tour with the second Test which will begin on March 30.

T20I squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aliss Al Islam

Out: Afif Hossain, Shammim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud

In: Aliss Al Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh, Taijul Islam

ODI squad (for 1st & 2nd ODIs):

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Out: Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Afif Hossain

In: Mahmudullah Riyad, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam