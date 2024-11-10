No Mushfiqur as Shoriful returns to squad for WI Tests

Bangladesh have announced the squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies beginning with the first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. As expected Mushfiqur Rahim will not be able to play the Test series following a fracture in the tip of his left index finger.

Wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankon, who played the second Test against South Africa recently, having replaced Jaker Ali Anik, has been included in the squad in Mushfiqur's absence.

Bangladesh dropped spinner Nayeem Hasan while pacer Shoriful Islam returned back to the squad after sitting out the Tests in India and home series against South Africa. Jaker Ali, who played the first Test against South Africa at home, has also been included in the 15-member squad.

The squad, led by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, would play the second Test on November 30 at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The Bangladesh squad are slated to travel to Dubai via a 6:45 pm flight on Monday. The team would join members of the Test squad already in UAE with the ODI squad. The 15-member squad are expected to fly for West Indies at 3:00 am UAE local time on early hours of Tuesday.

The squads for the ODIs, slated for December 8, 10 and 12 respectively the three T20Is slated for December 15, 17 and 19, are yet to be announced.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Kumer Das (WK), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad