No Liton, Ankon debuts as Bangladesh sent to bowl

Wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon makes his debut in international cricket as Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bowl first by South Africa in the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Mahidul, who averages 30.69 in first-class cricket in 66 innings, was added to the squad yesterday as a replacement for Jaker Ali Anik, who got concussed during a practice session.

Bangladesh had to make two more changes in their playing eleven, as Liton Das is missing out due to illness and spinner Nayeem Hasan has been dropped. They have been replaced by Zakir Hasan and pacer Nahid Rana.

Meanwhile, South Africa have also made a couple of changes, bringing in Muthusamy and Paterson in place of Breetzke and Piedt.

Bangladesh are trailing 1-0 in the two-match series after losing the Dhaka Test by seven wickets. This could be the final Test for Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh skipper who has verbally expressed his desire to the board that he wants to step down after this series,

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthuswamy, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson